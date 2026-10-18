What is happening in relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan? - explainer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. A public debate over school uniform requirements in Azerbaijan has brought broader questions about the relationship between Baku and Ankara into focus, including the limits of political solidarity, respect for national sovereignty and the right of each country to pursue its own foreign policy.

The discussion, sparked by criticism from several Turkish political figures of restrictions affecting students who wear the hijab, has extended beyond education and religious practice. Azerbaijani officials and politicians have rejected attempts to question the country's domestic policy decisions or link them to its relations with Israel, emphasizing that close strategic ties do not require the two countries to adopt identical positions on every issue.

The episode comes against the backdrop of a relationship that remains among the closest in the region, underpinned by political, economic, military and cultural cooperation.

Why are Azerbaijan and Türkiye so closely connected?

Azerbaijan and Türkiye have developed a strategic partnership based on historical, linguistic and cultural ties, as well as shared economic and security interests. Türkiye recognized Azerbaijan's independence in 1991, and cooperation between the two countries has expanded considerably over the past three decades.

Energy and transport are central pillars of the relationship. The two countries cooperate on projects that connect energy resources and markets across the South Caucasus and beyond, while transport links contribute to the development of regional trade and transit routes.

Defense and security cooperation have also become increasingly important. Following the Second Karabakh War in 2020, cooperation gained additional momentum, and the signing of the Shusha Declaration in June 2021 formalized the allied relationship between the two states.

Both countries also cooperate within the Organization of Turkic States and maintain extensive political and humanitarian contacts.

The phrase "One nation, two states" is frequently used to describe the depth of their ties. However, the relationship between sovereign states also rests on the recognition that each country has its own constitutional framework, domestic priorities and foreign policy interests.

It is this distinction between close partnership and independent decision-making that has become particularly relevant in the current debate.

What triggered the public disagreement?

The immediate issue concerns school uniform requirements and the secular character of public education in Azerbaijan.

In July 2026, amendments to Azerbaijan's Law on General Education were signed into law. On September 21, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution No. 309, updating school uniform requirements and emphasizing uniformity and consistency with the secular character of general education. On October 6, similar requirements were extended to teachers in public schools.

The regulations do not explicitly name the hijab. However, the headscarf is not included in the prescribed school uniform.

Azerbaijan's Constitution defines the country as a secular state and establishes the secular character of state education. Azerbaijani authorities and supporters of the regulations have presented the requirements within this constitutional framework, while critics have questioned their effect on students who wear religious clothing.

On October 12, Turkish presidential adviser Oktay Saral criticized the restrictions in a post on X, arguing that excluding girls who wear the hijab from education was unacceptable and should be corrected. Several representatives of Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) also voiced criticism.

The response from Azerbaijan followed on October 13. The ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) criticized the Turkish statements, describing them as irresponsible and emphasizing that the principle of "One nation, two states" should not be interpreted as a right to impose political or ideological positions on the other country.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish interparliamentary working group in Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis also expressed concern over the statements. It defended Azerbaijan's right to determine its domestic policy independently, in accordance with its Constitution and national interests, and rejected the characterization of the school rules as targeting a particular religion.

The disagreement thus developed from a debate over education policy into a wider discussion about the boundaries of public criticism between strategic partners.

Why have Azerbaijan's relations with Israel entered the debate?

A separate dimension of the discussion concerns attempts to connect Azerbaijan's school regulations with its relations with Israel. Azerbaijani representatives have rejected this linkage, maintaining that domestic education policy and the country's choice of international partners are distinct matters.

The broader regional context helps explain why the issue has attracted attention.

Türkiye's relations with Israel have been in deep crisis since the war in Gaza began in 2023. Ankara recalled its ambassador from Israel and announced a halt to direct trade, while the Israeli Embassy in Türkiye remains closed.

Nevertheless, diplomatic channels have not disappeared entirely. Israeli diplomat Joel Lion presented his credentials to Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 9, 2026, and began serving as chargé d'affaires.

The continued existence of a diplomatic channel illustrates that even amid serious political disagreements, states may retain mechanisms for communication.

Kazakhstan provides another relevant example. A close partner of both Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Kazakhstan has continued to develop its own relationship with Israel.

On April 27, 2026, Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Astana and met Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Their talks included political dialogue and economic cooperation. The two leaders met again on October 15 on the sidelines of the seventh summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku. According to the Kazakh presidential press service, they discussed expanding cooperation, particularly in trade, economic relations and investment.

These examples highlight the diversity of foreign policy approaches within the broader Turkic world. Countries with close political, cultural and economic ties can maintain different relationships with Israel while continuing to cooperate with one another.

Azerbaijan's relations with Israel should therefore be considered in the context of Baku's own national interests, security considerations and economic priorities. Those ties constitute a separate dimension of Azerbaijani foreign policy and do not, in themselves, negate the strategic partnership with Türkiye.

Equally, Türkiye's own approach to Israel demonstrates that relations with another state can involve both serious political disagreements and the continued use of diplomatic channels. Such arrangements do not necessarily determine how a third country should conduct its foreign policy.

The central question is not whether Azerbaijan and Türkiye must adopt identical positions on Israel, but whether their strategic partnership can accommodate different national priorities while preserving mutual respect.

How have the two sides responded?

Following the public exchanges, officials on both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining the strategic relationship and addressing differences through direct communication.

On October 15, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Baku on the sidelines of the CICA summit. Fidan also met Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. The discussions covered developments in bilateral relations.

Fidan stressed the strategic nature of the relationship, saying it stood above any single issue, and indicated that differences should be addressed directly rather than through public exchanges on social media.

Turkish officials subsequently reiterated that Türkiye did not intend to interfere in Azerbaijan's internal affairs.

Also, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has congratulated Azerbaijan on the Day of Restoration of Independence on October 18.

“On behalf of my country and my people, I sincerely congratulate our friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan on the Day of Restoration of Independence. I extend my greetings to my brother, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and to my brothers - Azerbaijani turks, with whom we have always stood together through sorrow and joy,” he wrote on X.

This shows that taken together, the public statements, diplomatic contacts and separate legal developments demonstrate the sensitivity of the debate. They also underline the importance of distinguishing individual political positions from the official policies of either state.

What does the dispute reveal about the relationship?

The relationship between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is built on substantial shared interests, from energy security and transport connectivity to defense cooperation and regional diplomacy. These foundations are considerably broader than any single public disagreement.

At the same time, the current debate shows that cultural affinity and strategic alignment do not eliminate differences over domestic governance, secularism or relations with third countries. Nor do they mean that statements by individual AKP politicians necessarily represent the position of an entire state.

Ultimately, the principle of "One nation, two states" is most sustainable when understood as a commitment to cooperation, solidarity and mutual respect, rather than an expectation that both countries must make identical choices on every political question.