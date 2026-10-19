Entrepreneurs can delegate SİMA İmza signing rights online for an unlimited period

Individual entrepreneurs and legal entities can now grant signing rights to other individuals for an unlimited period through the Kabinetim section of the sima.az website. The new feature enables entrepreneurs to appoint individuals to carry out tax, customs, banking and other business transactions on their behalf through a fully digital process.

To delegate signing rights, entrepreneurs simply need to enter the relevant individual’s FIN (Personal Identification Number) in the Kabinetim section and assign them the appropriate role. The authorized individual does not need to be employed by the entrepreneur’s business. Signing authority can be delegated to both employees and other individuals the entrepreneur works with. The only requirement is that the authorized individual holds a SİMA business digital signature certificate issued under the company’s Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN).

The authorization remains valid until revoked by the entrepreneur, who can cancel it at any time.

The SİMA business digital signature certificate can be obtained online through the SİMA İmza mobile application. New users can apply the promo code 6AYPULSUZ to access the digital signature service free of charge for the first six months.

About SİMA İmza

SİMA, a next-generation digital signature solution, was developed by AzInTelecom LLC, a company within AZCON Holding. SİMA İmza enables users to access a wide range of public and private services securely and efficiently. Obtaining a business digital signature involves no hidden or additional charges beyond the subscription fee.