Azerbaijan exports $23.45M in goods to Armenia in 9 months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Azerbaijan exported goods worth $23.45 million to Armenia in January–September 2026, according to data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

The data was obtained by Trend from the committee.

On October 21, 2025, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation period. The first such transit shipment was a delivery of Kazakh grain to Armenia.

On December 18, 2025, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) sent 1,220 metric tons of AI-95 gasoline to Armenia.

On January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 metric tons of cargo in 48 railcars was dispatched to Armenia, including 1,742 metric tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 metric tons of diesel fuel. On January 11, a train carrying 979 metric tons of AI-92 gasoline in 18 railcars was sent to the country.

On February 25, 4,500 metric tons of diesel fuel were dispatched from Azerbaijan to Armenia. On March 5, 31 railcars carrying 1,984 metric tons of diesel fuel and two railcars carrying 135 metric tons of Russian fertilizers were sent.

On March 9, a freight train consisting of seven railcars carrying Russian grain was dispatched to Armenia. On March 11, grain with a reported gross weight of 1,023 metric tons and a net weight of 770 metric tons was transported in 11 railcars. The difference between the gross and net weights should be verified.

On March 24, four railcars carrying a total of 271 metric tons of fertilizers and one railcar carrying 68 metric tons of buckwheat were dispatched. On March 25, five railcars carrying 350 metric tons of wheat were sent to Armenia.

On April 11, 15 railcars carrying 887 metric tons of diesel fuel were dispatched. On April 14, 22 railcars carrying diesel fuel were sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia. On April 21, a freight train consisting of 16 railcars carrying a total of 974 metric tons of diesel fuel departed Azerbaijan for Armenia.

On April 24, 350 metric tons of grain were transported from Russia to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan.

On April 30, four railcars carrying 279 metric tons of grain and three railcars carrying 203 metric tons of fertilizers were dispatched. On May 3, eight railcars carrying 536 metric tons of Russian fertilizers were sent, followed on May 4 by 10 railcars carrying 678 metric tons of Russian fertilizers.

On May 6, four railcars carrying 271 metric tons of Russian fertilizers and four railcars carrying 275 metric tons of Russian grain were dispatched. On May 7, two railcars carrying aluminum and nine railcars carrying grain were sent from Russia to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan.

On May 9, eight railcars carrying 479 metric tons of diesel fuel were dispatched from Azerbaijan to Armenia, followed on May 10 by 16 railcars carrying 986 metric tons of diesel fuel.

On May 15, 977 metric tons of wheat were transported from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan in 14 railcars. On May 28, two railcars carrying 126 metric tons of urea and one railcar carrying 67 metric tons of flour were dispatched. On May 29, four railcars carrying 280 metric tons of wheat and four railcars carrying 277 metric tons of fertilizers were sent.

On June 1, two railcars carrying fertilizers were dispatched. On June 4, three railcars carrying 210 metric tons of wheat, two railcars carrying 140 metric tons of barley, and one railcar carrying 69 metric tons of fertilizers were reported as transported from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan. On the same day, 42 railcars carrying diesel fuel were dispatched from Azerbaijan to Armenia. Another 17 railcars carrying diesel fuel were sent on June 11.

On June 20, seven railcars carrying 490 metric tons of wheat were sent from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan. On June 23, another 10 railcars carrying 700 metric tons of Russian wheat were dispatched in transit through Azerbaijan.

On June 26, 18 railcars carrying 971 metric tons of AI-92 gasoline and eight railcars carrying 467 metric tons of diesel fuel were sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

On June 28, another shipment of Russian wheat, totaling 770 metric tons in 11 railcars, was transported to Armenia through Azerbaijan. On July 3, 14 railcars carrying 976 metric tons of wheat were dispatched.

On August 6, 979 metric tons of wheat were transported in 14 railcars. On August 8, 15 railcars carrying 1,049 metric tons of wheat and 10 railcars carrying 700 metric tons of coal were dispatched.

On August 13, 20 railcars carrying 1,400 metric tons of wheat were sent to Armenia. On August 14, six railcars carrying a total of 420 metric tons of wheat were dispatched, followed on August 15 by eight railcars carrying 560 metric tons of wheat.

On August 20, 39 railcars carrying a total of 2,725 metric tons of wheat were sent. On August 21, 11 railcars carrying 1,108 metric tons of cargo and four railcars carrying 273 metric tons of barley were dispatched.

On August 24, seven railcars carrying a total of 242 metric tons of propane were sent. On August 25, 14 railcars carrying 976 metric tons of wheat and one railcar carrying 65 metric tons of timber were dispatched from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan.

On September 3, 989 metric tons of diesel fuel were sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia in 17 tank cars.

According to the source, by September 5, approximately 16,000 metric tons of diesel fuel and around 5,000 metric tons of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline had been shipped from Azerbaijan to Armenia. These figures require confirmation as to whether they represent cumulative deliveries or additional shipments.

On the same day, goods from Russia were transported to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan. The shipment included five railcars carrying 355 metric tons of wheat, three railcars carrying 180 metric tons of fertilizers, and two railcars carrying 138 metric tons of timber.