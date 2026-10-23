Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports surge 2.5-fold as UK leads destinations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The UK, Russia, Türkiye, Georgia and Switzerland were the main destinations for Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports from January through September 2026.

According to Trend’s calculations based on data from the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the total value of exports to the UK, Russia and Türkiye amounted to $4.84 billion.

UK leads exports

From January through September 2026, Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $3.48 billion to the UK. The country’s share in total non-oil exports stood at 52.36%.

Exports to Russia amounted to $881.4 million, while exports to Türkiye totaled $475.2 million. Their shares in total non-oil exports stood at 13.25% and 7.14%, respectively.

Thus, the combined share of the UK, Russia, and Türkiye in Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports reached 72.75%.

Exports to Russia and Türkiye rise

Compared to the period from January through September 2025, Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports to Russia increased by $2.5 million. From January through September 2025, this figure stood at $878.9 million. The year-on-year increase was about 0.28%.

Exports to Türkiye increased by $39.4 million compared with the $435.8 million recorded from January through September 2025. This represents an increase of approximately 9.04%.

Georgia and Switzerland also key partners

Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $443 million to Georgia, which accounted for 6.66% of total non-oil exports.

Exports to Switzerland amounted to $327.9 million, accounting for 4.93% of total non-oil exports.

From January through September 2025, exports to Georgia totaled $244.8 million, while exports to Switzerland amounted to $247.8 million. Compared to the same period last year, exports to Georgia increased by $198.2 million, or about 81%, while exports to Switzerland rose by $80.1 million, or about 32%.

The value of non-oil products exported to other countries amounted to $1.04 billion. This category accounted for 15.66% of total non-oil exports.

Main destinations for Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports from January through September 2026:

Countries Amount Percentage of total exports Total $6.65 billion 100% including: UK $3.48 billion 52.36% Russia $881.4 million 13.25% Türkiye $475.18 million 7.14% Georgia $443 million 6.66% Switzerland $327.9 million 4.93% Other countries $1.04 billion 15.66%

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's total non-oil exports amounted to $6.65 billion, compared to $2.6 billion in the same period of 2025. Thus, year-on-year, the country's non-oil exports increased by about $4 billion, or 2.5 times.