Azerbaijan's petroleum coke export revenue nearly doubles in nine months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Azerbaijan’s revenue from oil coke exports nearly doubled in the first nine months of 2026.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, 213,000 metric tons of petroleum coke worth $85.3 million were exported from the country during the reporting period.

According to Trend’s calculations based on the committee’s data, compared to the same period in 2025, the value of exports increased by $40.6 million, or 1.9 times, while the volume increased by 65,000 metric tons, or 1.4 times.

In addition, it is noted that during the reporting period, petroleum coke exports accounted for 0.36% of Azerbaijan’s total exports.

Azerbaijan’s revenue from petroleum bitumen exports in the period from January to September 2026 also increased significantly.

According to the committee’s data, 14,948 metric tons of petroleum bitumen were exported from the country during the reporting period, totaling $4.629 million.

According to Trend’s calculations based on the committee’s data, compared to the first nine months of 2025, the value of exports increased by $3.501 million, or 4.1 times, and the volume increased by 10,634 metric tons, or 3.5 times.

Exports of petroleum bitumen during the reporting period accounted for 0.02% of Azerbaijan’s total exports.

The State Customs Committee reports that the volume of petroleum product exports from Azerbaijan in the period from January through September 2026 increased 1.5-fold in physical terms.

According to the agency, during the reporting period, the country exported 767,300 metric tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks, as well as products containing 70% or more crude oil or petroleum products by weight, worth $570.3 million.

According to Trend’s calculations based on the committee’s data, compared to the first nine months of 2025, the value of exports of these products increased by $296.5 million, or 2.1 times, while the volume increased by 263,900 metric tons, or 1.5 times.

The share of these products in Azerbaijan’s total exports for the reporting period stood at 2.39%.