Azerbaijani citizens rescued after drone attack on ship off Romania - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. A foreign cargo ship named KHORYV, carrying Azerbaijani citizens, came under a drone attack on October 23, 13 nautical miles from the Romanian port of Constanta, Aykhan Hajizada, head of the press service department of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, commenting on the attack.

“According to the information we have received, all three Azerbaijani citizens among the vessel’s 13 crew members have been rescued. One of them, Rufen Ahmadov, born in 1992, sustained minor injuries, underwent a medical examination and was accommodated at a hotel,” he said.

Coordination efforts are underway in cooperation with Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Romania and the relevant competent authorities. Necessary measures are being taken to provide consular assistance to the Azerbaijani citizens.

“We once again urge Azerbaijani citizens to refrain from travelling to areas where military operations are ongoing and the security situation is unstable. We also call on them to avoid working in such areas and aboard transport vessels operating along high-risk routes, particularly in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov,” Hajizada added.

Meanwhile, a cargo ship has sunk off the Romanian coast in the Black Sea. According to reports, the Romanian Navy received a distress signal at 10:00 a.m. The vessel had 13 people on board: 10 Ukrainian citizens and 3 Azerbaijani citizens.