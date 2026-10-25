Another peaceful rally by Azerbaijani families of missing persons held in Brussels (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. On October 22, another peaceful rally by Azerbaijani families of missing persons was held at the historic Place de l’Albertine, one of the well-known tourist spots in Brussels, the capital of Belgium. The rally was organized by the “Garabagh Missing Families” Public Union.

The rally continued a series of demonstrations held on October 20 in front of the European Parliament at Place du Luxembourg and on October 21 at Schuman Square, where the main institutions of the European Union are located.

As part of the rally, a special installation featuring photographs, clothing, and envelopes belonging to Azerbaijan’s missing persons was displayed. The envelopes contained poignant messages written from the perspective of the missing, including: “I am not just a number. I have a name, I have a family,” and “I am still someone’s child. How long must my family wait?” Through these letters, missing Azerbaijanis whose voices have gone unheard for more than 30 years seemed to break the silence themselves and appeal to the world.

Visitors who learned about the installation expressed solidarity by writing messages of support to the families of the missing, tying ribbons in remembrance, and laying flowers.

Visitors were informed that 4,010 Azerbaijanis had gone missing during Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani territories, including 71 children, 288 women, and 319 elderly people.

Konul Behbudova, Chairwoman of the “Garabagh Missing Families” Public Union and sister of missing martyr Abbas Behbudov, said Armenia’s silence regarding missing Azerbaijanis was unacceptable and called for information about the fate of the missing to be provided to the Azerbaijani side.

Farida Jabbarova, wife of missing person Azad Jabbarov; Reyhan Janiyeva, wife of Sakhavat Janiyev; Sevinj Hajiyeva, daughter of Ahmad Mammadov; Mahuru Shahin, mother of Shahin Aliyev; Nazani Aliyeva, wife of Abulfat Aliyev; and Parvana Mammadova, wife of Ogtay Mammadov, also shared with visitors the void left in their families by the absence of their loved ones, as well as the years of uncertainty and anguish they had endured.

The families’ appeal to the international community remained unchanged: “We do not simply want to remember our loved ones; we want to know the truth about their fate. No family should have to wait forever!”

At a meeting held on October 21, 2026, in Brussels with Okke Bouwman, Political Adviser to the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, and Marco Cardinali, Coordinator for Relations with Azerbaijan, at the European External Action Service (EEAS), the families of missing Azerbaijanis reaffirmed that they would continue their international rallies until the fate of their relatives was clarified.

The “Garabagh Missing Families” Public Union is a winner in the 2026 grant competition organized by Azerbaijan’s Agency for State Support to NGOs. Its project is titled “Echo of Absence” (“Yoxluğun sədası”).