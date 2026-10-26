Azerbaijan ratifies protocol to European Convention on criminal assistance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Azerbaijan has ratified the Second Additional Protocol to the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree. The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Under the decree, the Second Additional Protocol to the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters, dated November 8, 2001, has been approved with the relevant reservations and declarations of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Second Additional Protocol to the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters (ETS No. 182) is a Council of Europe instrument that modernises and expands the 1959 European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters. It strengthens cross-border judicial cooperation by introducing faster procedures, clearer rules on the temporary transfer of detained persons for evidentiary purposes, the presence of officials from the requesting state, simplified channels of communication, and broader possibilities for assistance (including cases involving legal persons), while preserving the ability of states to make reservations and declarations.