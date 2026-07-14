The “Summer Challenge” Summer Internship Program has started! (PHOTO)

Yelo Bank, consistently supporting the career paths of young talents, has successfully launched its traditional “Summer Challenge” program. The project, now in its 6th year, has once again drawn immense interest, receiving over 600 applications. Out of these, 46 of the most talented young individuals successfully cleared the selection stages to secure internship opportunities at Yelo Bank’s Head Office and branches.

On the first day of the program, a special welcome and orientation event was held for the interns at the Head Office. The Bank’s Recruitment team introduced the young participants to corporate regulations, operating principles, and the team culture, while wishing them success in their upcoming journey.

The participants will gain experience across various departments aligned with their fields of interest, including Sales, Programming, IT, Human Capital Management, Legal, Litigation, Brand Management, and CVM. Throughout the internship, they will actively engage in real projects, acquire practical knowledge, and develop essential skills for a successful career.

Interns who successfully complete the program and stand out with their performance will have the opportunity to secure permanent employment at Yelo Bank. Notably, a significant number of successful graduates from previous years are already continuing their professional journeys within the Yelo team.

Yelo Bank will continue to stand by young talents through development-oriented initiatives, contributing its bright share to strengthening the country’s human capital potential.



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