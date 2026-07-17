Azerbaijan, Russia plan to resume direct flights on several routes – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Azerbaijan and Russia plan to resume direct flights on a number of routes.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made the announcement during a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov following their meeting in Moscow.

"Direct flights are expected to resume in the near future on several routes where restrictions were imposed following the well-known tragic incident involving our civilian aircraft in December 2024,” he said.

Furthermore, recalling the meeting of the intergovernmental commission that took place in April, Bayramov noted that the next meeting is scheduled for the end of the year.

“However, given the need for regular contact and the progress that has been made, there is a preliminary agreement between the deputy prime ministers, and a meeting is planned between Shakhin Mustafayev and Alexey Overchuk in September of this year to discuss several issues,” he added.