Azerbaijan ranks third in financial stewardship among 133 countries (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Azerbaijan ranked third among 133 countries in the Financial Stewardship category of the 2026 Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI), published by the Chandler Governance Group.

The information was reported by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance.

Azerbaijan ranked behind Singapore and Norway in the Financial Stewardship category, one of the index's main assessment areas.

The Financial Stewardship category is assessed based on three indicators: budget surplus, government spending efficiency and government debt. Azerbaijan ranked first in budget surplus, 16th in government spending efficiency and 26th in government debt.

According to the report published by the organization, effective public financial management, fiscal discipline and fiscal transparency are important governance conditions for delivering better outcomes for citizens and supporting economic development in countries that perform strongly in the Financial Stewardship category, including Azerbaijan.

The Chandler Governance Group is an international organization headquartered in Singapore that works globally to improve public-sector effectiveness.

Since 2021, the organization has published a global index assessing the government capabilities, effectiveness and quality of public administration of countries worldwide. It also supports governments in strengthening public administration and implementing practical reforms.