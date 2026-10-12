Czech Republic can help Azerbaijani firms access EU market – Špicar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The Czech Republic could be an important partner for Azerbaijani companies seeking access to the European Union market, Radek Špicar, vice president of the Confederation of Industry of the Czech Republic, said at the Azerbaijan-Czech Republic business forum in Baku on Monday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

“We see Azerbaijan not only as a destination for our products and services, but also as a potential hub for broader regional operations. At the same time, the Czech Republic could be an important partner for Azerbaijani companies seeking access to the European Union market,” he said.

According to Špicar, there is significant potential to expand economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic. He noted that Czech businesses are interested in Azerbaijan’s strategy to transition from an economy based on oil production toward high-value-added industrial and service sectors, as well as its plans to become a major economic hub in the region.

“We are closely following Azerbaijan’s strategy to transform its economy, develop advanced industrial and service sectors, and become a regional hub. We believe these priorities create broad opportunities for cooperation between our countries,” he said.

The vice president noted that the Czech Republic is one of Europe’s traditional industrial centers, with companies offering competitive products and services on international markets. According to him, Czech companies operate successfully not only in the European Union, but also in the United States, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

“The Czech Republic has strong industrial traditions. Our companies compete not only in the European market but also in some of the world’s most demanding markets. They offer high-quality products and maintain their positions in international markets,” Špicar said.

He noted that Czech companies manufacture metro trains, railway vehicles, buses, and defense products, and undertake projects such as airport construction in challenging geographical conditions. The Czech Republic is also among the countries capable of designing and manufacturing aircraft across the entire production cycle.

Špicar attributed the success of Czech companies in international markets to high product quality, a favorable price-to-quality ratio, equal partnerships with local businesses, and after-sales service.

“One of the main reasons for our companies’ success is their ability to offer high-quality products at competitive prices. We also attach great importance to cooperation with local partners, establishing joint ventures, and training local personnel. Customer service is another priority for us,” he said.

Špicar added that Azerbaijan could also offer Czech companies broader regional opportunities. According to him, Azerbaijan is not merely a market for Czech products and services, but also a potential hub from which companies can expand their operations into other countries in the region.

He added that closer cooperation in heavy engineering, transportation, information technology, the automotive industry, and chemicals could create new opportunities for companies in both countries.

The vice president of the Confederation of Industry of the Czech Republic noted that numerous companies had expressed interest in joining the business delegation visiting Azerbaijan. However, limited seating on the government aircraft meant that not all applicants could be included in the delegation.

“We received many requests from companies wishing to visit Azerbaijan and join this business delegation. Unfortunately, the number of seats on the government aircraft was limited, so we could not include all of them,” Špicar said.

He also highlighted the longstanding historical, political, social, and business ties between the two countries, noting that bilateral cooperation has intensified in recent years.

Špicar said that strengthening direct contacts between business communities, establishing joint ventures, and building long-term partnerships could further deepen economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic.