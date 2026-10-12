Azerbaijan seeks Czech partners for transport, logistics projects – AZCON

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijan is interested in expanding cooperation with Czech companies in transportation, logistics, railway infrastructure, urban mobility, and digital technologies, Shahin Babayev, executive director of Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON), said at the Azerbaijan-Czech Republic business forum in Baku on Monday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

He said there are broad opportunities to strengthen bilateral ties and develop cooperation between the business communities of the two countries.

“I would like to thank our Azerbaijani and Czech partners for their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and promoting closer cooperation. This forum provides a valuable platform for our companies to identify areas of mutual interest and discuss new opportunities for collaboration,” Babayev said.

According to him, amid changes in global supply chains, reliable, efficient, and sustainable transportation routes are becoming increasingly important for businesses. Azerbaijan is investing in the development of the East-West transport corridor and taking steps to strengthen connectivity along the North-South route.

“Our goal is not merely to be a transit country, but also to become a regional logistics hub that creates added value for businesses and investors. Czech companies can contribute to this process through their technologies, engineering expertise, and long-term industrial partnerships,” he said.

Babayev noted that the Czech Republic’s industrial and engineering expertise aligns with Azerbaijan’s plans to modernize its transportation infrastructure. Cooperation has particular potential in railway system upgrades, digitalization, and improving operational efficiency.

“Railway infrastructure is one of the promising areas for cooperation. Azerbaijan’s efforts to modernize and digitalize its railway system and improve operational efficiency create new opportunities for Czech companies. The exchange of expertise in railway engineering, equipment supplies, and innovative technologies could deliver mutual benefits,” the AZCON executive director said.

He also said that air transportation plays an important role in developing economic and business ties between the two countries.

According to Babayev, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) operates four scheduled flights per week on the Baku-Prague route. In 2026, the total number of flights on the route is expected to increase by 14% year-on-year to 194.

He added that expanded air connectivity helps facilitate business travel, promote tourism, and increase direct contacts between the business communities of the two countries.

Babayev also highlighted prospects for cooperation in urban transportation and industry. He said Czech companies specializing in metro infrastructure, urban mobility, mechanical engineering, metalworking, and equipment manufacturing could contribute their expertise to Azerbaijan’s modernization projects.

He added that the use of digital solutions and artificial intelligence technologies by organizations operating in the transportation and communications sectors represents another promising area for cooperation.

Discussing AZCON’s operations, Babayev noted that the holding’s portfolio spans air and rail transportation, maritime shipping, urban mobility, telecommunications, satellite services, digital solutions, and artificial intelligence.

Cooperation with Czech companies in these areas is important for expanding technological capabilities, introducing innovative solutions, and developing industrial ties, he said.

Babayev emphasized that the business forum gives companies from both countries an opportunity to discuss projects of mutual interest and identify specific areas for future partnerships. Bilateral meetings and site visits planned after the forum are also expected to help advance cooperation in practical terms.

He noted that strengthening business ties between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, expanding the exchange of technology and expertise, and implementing joint projects serve the economic interests of both countries.