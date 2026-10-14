Azerbaijan’s renewable electricity generation exceeds 4 billion kWh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Azerbaijan generated 21.1909 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in January–September 2026.

This was stated in operational data released by the Ministry of Energy for the first nine months of the year.

According to the data, electricity generation in the country decreased by 2.8%, or 607.8 million kWh, compared with the same period last year.

During the reporting period, thermal power plants generated 16.96 billion kWh of electricity, hydropower plants produced 2.7671 billion kWh, and other sources accounted for 1.4638 billion kWh. The latter included 768.7 million kWh from wind power plants, 501.5 million kWh from solar power plants, and 193.6 million kWh from the Solid Household Waste Incineration Plant.

Over the nine months, electricity generation increased year-on-year by 352.8 million kWh at hydropower plants, 698.4 million kWh at wind power plants, and 10.2 million kWh at the Solid Household Waste Incineration Plant. Overall, electricity generation from renewable energy sources, including hydropower, rose by 1.0519 billion kWh to 4.2309 billion kWh.

In January–September 2026, AzerEnergy OJSC generated 18.2334 billion kWh of electricity, including 15.4348 billion kWh at thermal power plants, 2.7531 billion kWh at hydropower plants, and 45.5 million kWh at solar power plants. Independent power plants generated a total of 2.9575 billion kWh.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported 301.6 million kWh of electricity and imported 170.6 million kWh.

Azerbaijan’s technical renewable energy potential is currently estimated at 135 GW onshore and 157 GW offshore. The country’s economic potential stands at 27 GW, including 3 GW of wind power and 23 GW of solar power. Bioenergy potential is estimated at 380 MW, while the potential of mountain rivers is assessed at 520 MW.

Following the commissioning of the Qobustan Solar Power Plant, Azerbaijan’s total installed renewable energy capacity reached 2,170 MW, with the number of renewable power plants rising to 85.

Of these, 65 are hydropower plants with a combined capacity of 1,443.5 MW. The country also has six wind power plants with a capacity of 306.5 MW, 10 solar power plants with a capacity of 378.2 MW, three hybrid power plants with a capacity of 7.3 MW, and one biomass power plant with a capacity of 37 MW.

Renewable energy sources therefore account for approximately 21.5% of Azerbaijan’s total installed power generation capacity. The country plans to implement renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of approximately 1.5 GW by the end of 2027.