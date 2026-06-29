AI is no longer the future—it is the main driving force of development today - First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Artificial intelligence is no longer the future—it is the main driving force of development today.

This was stated by First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva at the first meeting of the Digital Development Council.

"At the same time, its role in ensuring the security of states is growing and has already come to the forefront. It is no secret that in the world’s leading countries, the development of artificial intelligence is advancing faster than previously forecast. This, in turn, creates both new opportunities and new threats. We must be prepared to address emerging challenges, particularly the risks associated with cybersecurity and information security," she added.