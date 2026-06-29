Our goal is to transform Azerbaijan into one of the leading countries in the region in the fields of digital development and AI - First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva (FULL SPEECH)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Our goal is to transform Azerbaijan into one of the leading countries in the region in the fields of digital development and artificial intelligence.

This was stated by First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva at the first meeting of the Digital Development Council.

Speech by First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva

- Dear colleagues,

Today we are holding the first meeting of the Digital Development Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In February of this year, under the chairmanship of President Ilham Aliyev, a meeting dedicated to our country’s new digital development strategy was held. In accordance with the instructions given at that meeting, the Action Plan for Digital Development was approved. A concrete Roadmap has been defined to guide the development of digitalization, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and the innovation ecosystem over the next three years. The Council’s main task is to coordinate the activities of various state institutions, establish a unified approach, and ensure the timely and effective implementation of the adopted decisions. Our goal is not only to introduce new technologies but also to give a strong impetus to the country’s economy, build a modern innovation ecosystem, attract local and foreign investment, support local startups, and create a more efficient public administration system.

Artificial intelligence is no longer the future—it is the main driving force of development today. At the same time, its role in ensuring the security of states is growing and has already come to the forefront. It is no secret that in the world’s leading countries, the development of artificial intelligence is advancing faster than previously forecast. This, in turn, creates both new opportunities and new threats. We must be prepared to address emerging challenges, particularly the risks associated with cybersecurity and information security.

Our work requires the active, coordinated, and effective engagement of all state institutions. Our goal is to transform Azerbaijan into one of the leading countries in the region in the fields of digital development and artificial intelligence. We must study international experience and adopt successful models. At the same time, all decisions must be based on Azerbaijan’s national interests and address the country’s specific needs.

At today’s meeting, Rashad Nabiyev will present a report on the work carried out and the results achieved since the previous meeting.