Azerbaijan’s action plan for accelerating digital dev't covers 58 initiatives - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The "Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development for 2026–2028" in Azerbaijan covers 58 initiatives in the areas of digitalization, artificial intelligence, the innovation ecosystem, and cybersecurity.

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, at the first meeting of the Digital Development Council held under the chairmanship of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

Nabiyev briefed the First Vice-President on the work carried out and the tasks ahead regarding the implementation of the above action plan.

Touching upon the work carried out in the field of digitalization, the Minister said that roadmaps had been prepared with 40 state institutions, 13 of which had already been approved or were at the approval stage.

Rashad Nabiyev also provided information on the establishment of the National Data Center and emphasized that work continues on migrating state information systems to the government cloud and constructing a new data center. Noting that the number of users of the "mygov" platform had increased from 2.7 million to 3.5 million over the past three months, while its range of services had been expanded, the Minister said that several applications had already been integrated into the platform and that services from seven more state applications would be made available to citizens by the end of the year.

The Minister emphasized that artificial intelligence is one of the Action Plan’s key priorities. He said that the use of AI solutions is being expanded within "mygov" and other state institutions, and that a virtual citizen assistant has already been introduced.

Touching upon the development of the innovation ecosystem, Rashad Nabiyev noted that work had begun on establishing the Azerbaijan Resilience Cluster to bring together companies operating in areas that strengthen technological sovereignty. He also highlighted ongoing efforts in the field of cybersecurity, noting that work continues on establishing the National Security Operations Center, the National Cyber Incident Response Center, and the Digital Forensics Center, as well as creating a unified national cybersecurity platform to ensure operational information exchange between the public and private sectors.