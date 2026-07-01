Azerbaijan and UN discuss expanding road safety cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Studying international experience in the field of road safety and expanding the relevant cooperation have been discussed between Azerbaijan and the UN.

This was reported by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers following the meeting of the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, with the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Road Safety, Jean Todt, on July 1.

According to the report, during the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the successful development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN in various areas.

The activities carried out within the mandate of the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Road Safety to promote global road safety were highly appreciated.

The parties mentioned the continuous reforms implemented in Azerbaijan to ensure road safety, develop road transport infrastructure in accordance with modern requirements, and improve the transport system through the application of digital solutions.

In addition, the meeting discussed other issues of mutual interest.