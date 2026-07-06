President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Malawi

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

''Esteemed Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you and, through you, to the entire people of your country, my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Malawi – Independence Day.

I am confident that relations between Azerbaijan and Malawi will continue to develop and expand in the spirit of friendship, in accordance with the interests of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I extend to you my best regards and wish the friendly people of Malawi lasting peace and prosperity,'' the letter reads.