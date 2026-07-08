Azerbaijan abolishes visa regime with Jordan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The visa regime between Azerbaijan and Jordan has been abolished.

This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on its X page.

According to the report, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan, Ayman Al Safadi have signed two important agreements.

One of the signed documents is the "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Jordan on mutual exemption of the visa requirement for holders of ordinary passports", and the other is the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of Jordan on cooperation in the field of energy ".