France should strongly support Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process - Nathalie Goulet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. France should support the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, instead of casting oil into the fire, French Senator, member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Nathalie Goulet, said in an exclusive interview with Trend, as she has visited Baku.

Speaking about the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Goulet said she was confident that the current momentum would lead to further progress.

“I am almost sure that things are going to be resolved. The commitment and political will demonstrated by both sides appear to be very strong. I think we have to trust the peace process. I was in Istanbul last week, and when you are at the airport and see Turkish Airlines now operating flights to Yerevan, Armenia, it is something that would have been unthinkable years ago. Today, it has become part of daily life — there is a regular flight connection between Istanbul and Yerevan. That is what the peace process looks like in practice. And we, as friends, simply have to support peace and not cast oil into the fire,” the senator noted.

Goulet also praised Azerbaijan’s decision to lift transit restrictions for Armenia.

“If you provide economic support and create business opportunities, people will gradually stop thinking about war and the past. They will focus instead on supporting the business community, creating opportunities, improving their livelihoods, and raising their standard of living. They can also look at the example of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia and see how it can work at the regional level. It is like putting together a puzzle. Armenia is one of the three parts of the South Caucasus, and this entire process can contribute to the development and stability of the whole region,” she added.

Azerbaijan as a strategic partner for Europe

Commenting on Azerbaijan-EU relations, Goulet said she had long argued that Azerbaijan was an important European partner in the South Caucasus.

“I wrote about it many times in the past, that Azerbaijan has been an important partner for Europe in the South Caucasus. Many people were skeptical about it. That is often the view of people who do not really know the region and have never even looked at a map. But for me it has always been obvious — like two plus two equals four. Azerbaijan has consistently been a reliable partner for Europe, not only in terms of energy, but also in terms of regional stability, thanks to the prudent policies pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, especially considering the very complex neighborhood in which the country is located. People need to understand that you cannot judge a country without knowing it and understanding its regional environment. I think this requires a great deal of wise and open diplomacy. We also saw during the recent conflicts that Azerbaijan provided humanitarian assistance, including food supplies, to Iran. That reflects a non-aligned approach,” said the French senator.

Goulet added that many critics of Azerbaijan in France had never visited the country.

“Many people — including, perhaps, some senior French officials — have never even visited Azerbaijan. Before making judgments, especially negative ones, it would be better for them to come here and see the realities on the ground for themselves. The reality is that people simply did not want to see it earlier. This country has not fundamentally changed; what has changed is the way others perceive it, largely because circumstances have forced them to do so. When you find yourself with your back against the wall, you have to look carefully at who your friends are and who your adversaries are. The energy crisis, the consequences of the war in Ukraine, and the very predictable nature of Russian policy have all pushed Europe to seek stability. And that is exactly what I was saying ten years ago: we do not need another area of instability in this region. We need stability. In many ways, recent developments have confirmed that assessment,” she said.

A new chapter in French-Azerbaijani relations

Turning to bilateral relations, Goulet said the time had come for France and Azerbaijan to move forward.

“With the progress of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the efforts and commitment of President Ilham Aliyev, and the results of the elections in Armenia, I believe we definitely have to turn the page. A new chapter is beginning, and we should focus on the future. We need to rebuild the excellent relations that Azerbaijan and France had in the past and overcome the misunderstandings that have affected our bilateral ties,” she said.

She emphasized the importance of restoring parliamentary cooperation.

“We also have to restart parliamentary relations, which are very important — not only for the region but also for addressing many issues within our parliaments. We still have a friendship group in the Senate, but here in Azerbaijan the friendship group has been completely dissolved. So, we need to rebuild it. I think this may take some time, but with goodwill, it is possible. I have already written to the Speaker of the Senate in France, in my assembly, to ask whether I could lead the friendship group. I believe this could be a good starting point,” said the French senator.

She highlighted the phone talks between France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev earlier this year.

Commenting on recent tensions caused by statements from France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs regarding Karabakh and human rights issues, she said Paris and Baku needed to improve their relationship: “We have to turn the page and do much better now.”

Goulet also expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva and France’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Sophie Lagoutte for their contribution to the development of bilateral relations.

The senator also called for renewed cooperation in the cultural sphere.