Azerbaijan's Economic Council discusses tourism and mining industry issues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Tourism and mining industry issues have been discussed at the meeting of Azerbaijan's Economic Council, chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

This was reported by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers following the council meeting held today.

According to the report, the first item on the agenda of the meeting was the draft "State program on the development of tourism in Azerbaijan for 2026-2030", including the prospects for the development of tourism and the main priority measures, and the second item was the draft program on "Development of the mining and metallurgical industry: current status and prospects for 2030", as well as other current economic issues.

A detailed presentation was heard on the first issue on the agenda by the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, Fuad Naghiyev, and on the second issue by the Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov. Members of the Economic Council and those invited to the meeting made speeches on the presented issues.

"At the end of the meeting, decisions were made to submit the drafts of both state programs discussed on the agenda to the President of Azerbaijan and relevant instructions were given to the relevant agencies," the report pointed out.