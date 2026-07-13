Today threats in our region are quite real - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. Probably number one under these circumstances is security and defense capability, because we see that security threats in our region are, unfortunately, not something which we read about in books, but rather circumstances we live in, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

The head of state, emphasizing that there are many issues on the national agenda, noted: “So probably the best way to characterize it is to strengthen our capability to defend our national interests, and to establish more practical and working relations with as many countries as possible.”