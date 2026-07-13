The situation in the South Caucasus has changed drastically - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. The situation in the South Caucasus has changed drastically, and this was caused by the Second Garabagh War, President Ilham Aliyev said at the opening of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

The head of state noted that this is because many deep-seated fault lines were shifted. Other events taking place in the region—the full restoration of sovereignty by Azerbaijan, Armenia's Euro-centric activities, and the processes related to this, etc. In my opinion, this already requires a reassessment of the situation as a whole, both by analysts and at the state level.