Presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev meets with Turkish delegation in Shusha (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, met with Bora Bayraktar, senior adviser to the Director of Communications of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, and Yusuf Özhan, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of Anadolu Agency, on the sidelines of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

The Turkish delegation thanked the organizers for the invitation to the Shusha Global Media Forum and praised the high level of organization of the event.

Hajiyev emphasized the importance of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye media cooperation platform and discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation in the media sector. The sides also discussed joint efforts by Azerbaijan and Türkiye to combat disinformation, the use of artificial intelligence technologies in the media, coordination within the Organization of Turkic States and the implementation of joint media projects.