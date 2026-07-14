Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament visits Qatar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. On July 14, an Azerbaijani delegation led by Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, arrived in Qatar.

This was reported by the Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the Azerbaijani delegation, led by Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, visited Doha on July 14 to express condolences on behalf of the Azerbaijani government to the Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on the demise of the former Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The delegation was met at Doha International Airport by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Qatar, Adish Mammadov, and other officials.