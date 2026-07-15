Azerbaijan expands powers of Shusha State Reserve Administration - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree amending the “Charter of the Shusha City State Reserve Administration.”

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, the powers of the Shusha City State Reserve Administration are being expanded.

The Administration has been granted the authority to issue opinions on the placement of road transport infrastructure facilities within the relevant territory, except for bus stops, as well as on their reconstruction to change their purpose to that of another road transport infrastructure facility, taking into account the requirements of Article 6.5 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Road Transport.” In addition, the Administration has been granted the authority to determine the locations of bus stops for road transport providing regular passenger services within the relevant territory, as well as to establish, manage, and maintain them.