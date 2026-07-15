President of Slovakia visits Sea Breeze Resort (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. On July 15, the President of the Slovak Republic, Peter Pellegrini, visited the Sea Breeze resort located on the Caspian Sea coast.

This was reported by the press office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Emin Agalarov, founder of Sea Breeze, briefed the Slovak President on the projects completed and planned at the resort.

Spanning 500 hectares, Sea Breeze has completed and commissioned over 3 million square meters of residential and commercial real estate. More than 500 properties have been constructed, with over 20,000 residents currently living there. By 2028, this number is expected to exceed 50,000, with a long-term goal of accommodating 500,000 people upon full completion.

Over 150 hectares have been dedicated to recreational zones, parks, and beaches. Essential infrastructure, including a school, kindergarten, and hospital, ensures comfortable living and leisure for residents and visitors. Landscaping efforts have resulted in planting approximately 10 million plants and trees, expanding green areas to 300 hectares.

Located just 30 minutes from Baku’s city center, Sea Breeze combines various real estate types and is considered a unique global project.