President of Slovakia concludes visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini concluded his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on July 15.

This was reported by the press office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Slovakia at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of both countries.

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini was seen off by Yagub Eyyubov, Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister, Elnur Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with other officials.