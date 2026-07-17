Azerbaijan, Russia seek to unlock full potential of Moscow Declaration - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Azerbaijan and Russia are moving toward fully realizing the potential of the Moscow Declaration on allied cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov made the remarks during a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Moscow.

"Despite certain difficulties that occasionally arise, the sides are moving toward fully realizing the potential of the Moscow Declaration on allied cooperation, which was signed on February 22, 2022," Lavrov said.

He noted that this year, through agreements reached at the highest level and the efforts of governments and ministries, all issues related to the consequences of the December 25, 2024 crash of an AZAL passenger aircraft had been resolved.

"A joint statement by the foreign ministries regarding this shared tragedy has been adopted. Today, we will discuss the current state and prospects of our cooperation, including in the economic sphere. The 24th meeting of the intergovernmental commission was held in April. We also have positive trends and prospects in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.

Of course, we will discuss the situation in the South Caucasus. We have noted the renewed and growing interest in the '3+3' regional cooperation platform. I look forward to productive talks today," he added.