  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan calls for peaceful resolution of Russia-Ukraine conflict - Jeyhun Bayramov

Politics News 17 July 2026 16:14 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan calls for peaceful resolution of Russia-Ukraine conflict - Jeyhun Bayramov
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
Editor Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Azerbaijan has called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made the remarks during a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov following their meeting in Moscow.

"We remain deeply concerned about the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which continues to cause human suffering and has a significantly negative impact on stability across the wider region. Azerbaijan consistently reaffirms its commitment to the principles and norms of international law and calls for de-escalation and a peaceful resolution of the conflict," Bayramov said.

Bayramov added that the two sides also discussed potential cooperation at international platforms as part of their broader exchange on international issues.

Tags:

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more