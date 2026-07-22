Azerbaijan, Slovakia ink deal on exchange, mutual protection of confidential information (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Azerbaijan and Slovakia have signed an agreement on the exchange and mutual protection of confidential information.

This was reported by Azerbaijan’s State Security Service (SSS).

According to the report, a delegation led by Roman Konečný, Director of the National Security Agency of the Slovak Republic, visited Azerbaijan. During the visit, the guests met with Colonel General Ali Naghiyev, Head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, where the parties discussed a number of pressing issues of mutual interest.

“Following the meeting, a signing ceremony was held for the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Slovak Republic on the exchange and mutual protection of classified information, with the aim of expanding cooperation between the two countries in the field of security,” the statement said.