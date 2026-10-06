Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss prospects for further bilateral cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The prospects for further developing Azerbaijani-Georgian cooperation were discussed on October 6.

This was reported in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Ministry, the discussion took place during a meeting between Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and George Zakarashvili, the newly appointed Ambassador of Georgia to Azerbaijan.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic efforts aimed at further strengthening relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the traditionally friendly and good-neighborly relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as the existing high-level ties, play an important role in advancing bilateral cooperation.

The meeting addressed the current state and prospects for further developing the partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as economic and trade relations, energy security, transportation and communications projects, defense and security, and other areas of cooperation. It was emphasized that relations based on mutual trust are of particular importance for ensuring the stability and development of the region. The importance of mutual support within international organizations was also noted.

The parties noted the regional and global significance of joint projects in the energy and transportation sectors, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Pipeline, the Southern Gas Corridor, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway, and the Middle Corridor, as well as “green energy” projects such as the undersea power cable in the Black Sea.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided the ambassador with detailed information on the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period, the large-scale reconstruction efforts underway in the liberated territories, as well as the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process and the normalization of relations.

Ambassador George Zakarashvili, expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome, emphasized that serving in this position is a great honor and responsibility for him. He stated that he would make every effort to further expand the strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan during his term of office.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.