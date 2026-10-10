Azerbaijan highlights global significance of Baku Call to Action at UN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Sustainable urbanization is an important dimension of Azerbaijan’s contribution to the 2030 Agenda, said Elvin Ashrafzade, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, as he delivered a statement at the joint general discussion on item 18: Follow-up to the implementation of the New Urban Agenda and strengthening of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and item 20: Groups of countries in special situations.

"The achievement of SDG 11 is central to the realization of the 2030 Agenda. As urbanization continues to shape societies and economies, our ability to build inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable cities will be critical to achieving sustainable development for all.

The Secretary-General’s report on the follow-up to the implementation of the New Urban Agenda and the strengthening of UN-Habitat reminds us that, while progress has been made, significant implementation gaps remain. Strengthening policy coherence, financing, capacity-building and partnerships will therefore be essential to ensure that the New Urban Agenda delivers tangible improvements in people’s lives. In this regard, we recognize the importance of strengthening UN-Habitat’s capacity to effectively deliver on its mandate.

We welcome the adoption by the General Assembly of the Political Declaration to Renew Commitment and Accelerate the Implementation of the New Urban Agenda. The Declaration provides renewed political impetus to our collective efforts and underscores the importance of turning commitments into concrete action at the national and local levels.

Sustainable urbanization is an important dimension of Azerbaijan’s contribution to the 2030 Agenda. Earlier this year, Azerbaijan co-organized, together with UN-Habitat, the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum under the theme “Housing the world: safe and resilient cities and communities”. Bringing together participants from 176 countries, WUF13 placed the global housing crisis at the centre of international urban policy dialogue. It also featured the first Ministerial Meeting and the inaugural Leaders’ Summit.

As the Secretary-General underscores in his report, the Baku Call to Action of WUF13, developed through an extensive and inclusive months-long global multi-stakeholder consultation process, calls for an assertive, concerted and urgent response to the global housing crisis and for accelerated implementation of the New Urban Agenda through 2036.

The Call emphasizes that housing should be approached as part of an integrated urban system, connecting land, infrastructure, transport, public services and economic opportunity, while highlighting integrated urban planning, climate resilience, multilevel governance, adequate financing and meaningful community participation.

The central importance of housing is also reflected in Azerbaijan’s engagement in the intergovernmental process on adequate housing. As co-chair of the Open-Ended Intergovernmental Expert Working Group on Adequate Housing for All, Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to adequate, affordable and sustainable housing as a key component of inclusive urban development and a critical enabler of progress towards SDG 11.

Urban development is also a national priority for Azerbaijan. 2026 has been declared the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, reflecting our commitment to modern, sustainable and people-centred urban development. Azerbaijan is advancing integrated urban planning and sustainable and resilient communities, including in the context of the Great Return to the territories liberated from occupation.

Our experience reinforces the importance of connecting sound urban planning with infrastructure, resilience, housing and the needs of communities. We believe that sharing such experiences through platforms such as WUF can help turn global commitments into practical solutions,” the Deputy Permanent Representative said.