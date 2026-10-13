Azerbaijan’s ruling party rejects accusations over ties with Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. First and foremost, we strongly reject attempts to deliberately distort Azerbaijani-Israeli relations, to portray these ties as allegedly exceptional, and to use this as a basis for leveling political accusations against Azerbaijan.

This was stated in a statement by the Press Service of the “New Azerbaijan” Party (NAP) in response to remarks made by Oktay Saral, chief advisor to the President of Türkiye, and members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) regarding Azerbaijan.

The statement underlines that the Republic of Azerbaijan maintains normal interstate relations with Israel, based on the norms of international law and mutual interests.

Furthermore, the statement notes that Azerbaijan’s position on the Palestinian issue is consistent, clear, and principled.

“Azerbaijan has consistently supported the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and provided financial and humanitarian aid to Palestine. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa have visited Azerbaijan on separate dates. The operations of the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Azerbaijan are also supported by financial assistance from the Azerbaijani government.

President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated from the highest international tribunes that Azerbaijan supports a resolution of the Palestinian issue based on international law and relevant UN resolutions, in accordance with the “two-state” principle, provided that East Jerusalem becomes the capital of the State of Palestine. Azerbaijan's position regarding the events in Gaza is also based on humanitarian values, the protection of the civilian population, and international law,” the statement reads.