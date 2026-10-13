School uniform-related religious tensions unacceptable – analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Attempts to create artificial religious tensions over school uniforms are unacceptable in Azerbaijan, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

According to him, discussions over the enforcement of school uniform regulations in Azerbaijan have once again brought the importance of the principle of secular education to the forefront. The implementation of standardized dress codes in schools is not merely a matter of appearance; it is also significant for maintaining equality, discipline, and respect for shared rules within the educational environment. Dragging this issue into the realm of religious conflict not only creates artificial tension in society but also increases the risk of children becoming participants in an ideological struggle.

He noted that the decision signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, regarding amendments to the "Descriptions of uniforms for students of state general education institutions," which was originally approved by Cabinet of Ministers Decision No. 96 dated March 17, 2022, is significant in this context.

"According to the amendments, the use of clothing elements that violate the uniformity of the prescribed uniform, or that are inconsistent with the principle of secularism in general education, is not permitted. Parents are required to ensure that their children comply with the established uniform requirements.

The essence of these provisions is to maintain a unified approach within educational institutions. A school is a place where children should benefit from equal educational opportunities, regardless of their religious, social, or economic backgrounds. A standard uniform is one of the means that helps reduce visible differences and the perception of social discrimination among students in this environment. Therefore, automatically framing the enforcement of school uniform regulations as a move directed against any religion or religious belief distorts the true nature of the matter," Garayev noted.

The analyst added that the fact that Azerbaijan is a secular state does not mean that religious values are rejected in society.

"On the contrary, secularism entails the independence of state governance and public institutions from religious influence, as well as the protection of the rights of people holding diverse beliefs. Schools are among the key public spaces where this principle is applied.

The Islamic faith holds a significant place in the historical and cultural life of Azerbaijan. Efforts undertaken in the country regarding the construction and restoration of mosques, as well as the preservation of religious and cultural heritage, demonstrate that it is incorrect to judge the attitude toward religious values solely based on isolated disputes. Under the directives and initiatives of President Ilham Aliyev, new mosques have been built, existing places of worship have been restored and reconstructed, and consistent measures are being implemented to safeguard religious and cultural heritage.

The state's approach to religious heritage and the dress codes applied in general education institutions are distinct matters; conflating the two can lead to misconceptions within society.

A particularly sensitive aspect of the issue is the involvement of children in the ideological struggles of adults. School-age children may have limited capacity to independently analyze social and political events. Consequently, steering them toward a specific stance through religious slogans, emotional appeals, and divisive propaganda is a matter of particular concern. Attacks on schools, threats, violence, or behaviors that jeopardize children's safety cannot be justified by any religious or ideological stance," he emphasized.

According to him, specific incidents involving school uniforms should also be investigated from this very perspective.

One of the notable aspects of the unfolding events is the attempt to incite societal conflict by exploiting religious sensitivities. The involvement of radical groups, influenced by external forces, in such processes, along with activities aimed at undermining public stability and damaging educational institutions, is a cause for serious concern. Targeting schools and creating tension within the educational environment cannot be justified by any religious or ideological stance.

Furthermore, the involvement of children in these conflicts through religious slogans and emotional appeals is particularly dangerous. When individuals with radical leanings exploit children's religious sentiments and vulnerabilities to use them as tools for their own agendas, it can harm both the children's safety and their future worldviews. Turning religious values into instruments for political or geopolitical objectives also damages religion itself.

One of the fundamental goals of a secular education system is for children to learn to respect diverse perspectives, abide by the law, and live within the framework of public order.

Ultimately, discussions regarding school uniforms should not serve to incite religious conflict, but rather be turned into an opportunity to explain the essence of the principle of secular education and to strengthen the culture of law within society. While respecting Azerbaijan's religious and cultural diversity, upholding uniform rules in schools also serves the shared interests of the state and society.

Most importantly, children should not become participants in the political and ideological struggles of adults; instead, they should grow into independent-thinking citizens who develop within a safe educational environment and determine their own futures," he noted.