Azerbaijani PM, Lao president discuss trade, energy cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Prime Minister Ali Asadov of the Republic of Azerbaijan met on October 14 with President Thongloun Sisoulith of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, who is in Azerbaijan on an official visit.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the Lao President’s visit to Azerbaijan holds special significance as the first high-level visit in the history of bilateral relations. It was noted that the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and the joint statement adopted following it will provide an important impetus to the development of Azerbaijani-Lao relations.

The significance of the Lao President’s participation in the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) was also highlighted.

Information was presented on the work carried out during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the CICA in 2024–2026, including efforts toward the organization’s institutional development, the creation of new platforms for cooperation, and the promotion of practical initiatives.

Throughout the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for developing bilateral cooperation in trade and the economy, transportation and logistics, energy, humanitarian affairs, demining, and other areas.