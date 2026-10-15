Azerbaijan calls on UN to pay attention to landmine threat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. During the interactive dialogue with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights at the 3C of the UNGA, Azerbaijan shared its firm conviction that all human rights, including civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, as well as the right to development, are interdependent and mutually reinforcing.

This is stated in a statement by the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN.

It was highlighted that the recovery efforts of Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period are seriously hampered by the widespread presence of landmines and other explosive devices, killing and injuring civilians. The statement also stressed that the issue of over 4000 persons registered as missing due to the former conflict remained an outstanding humanitarian problem.

Azerbaijan called on the UN human rights mechanisms and the OHCHR to keep these grave human rights concerns, which affect thousands of people, high on the agenda, to raise them appropriately with the relevant authorities, and to urge meaningful cooperation.