Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss strategic partnership, interparliamentary ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Issues concerning the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus, including the expansion of interparliamentary relations, were discussed at a meeting between the Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus, Igor Sergeyenko.

According to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijani Parliament, the meeting took place on October 15 as part of Igor Sergeyenko’s visit to Baku.

During the meeting, the parties highlighted Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) at a high level, as well as the country’s successful chairmanship of the organization.

The meeting emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus continue to develop steadily across all areas, based on sincere friendship, constructive dialogue, mutual trust and support, and are characterized by a strategic partnership. The parties particularly underlined the importance of friendly relations between the two countries’ heads of state, reciprocal visits and high-level meetings in bringing bilateral relations to their current level of development.

Moreover, it was also noted that Azerbaijan and Belarus maintain successful cooperation within international organizations and provide mutual support to each other on several issues discussed at international forums.

The parties expressed satisfaction that interparliamentary relations are likewise developing in line with the current level of bilateral relations. Sahiba Gafarova recalled her official visit to Belarus in June 2024, as well as the meetings held during that visit. She also referred to the visits to Azerbaijan by Natalia Kochanova, Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus, and Igor Sergeyenko, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus.

The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament noted that visits and meetings conducted at the level of parliamentary leaders demonstrate the current level of relations between the legislative bodies of the two countries and reflect the consistent development of interparliamentary cooperation.

It was further noted that parliamentary friendship groups operating within the legislative bodies of both countries maintain regular contacts, while Azerbaijani and Belarusian lawmakers participate in events organized in each other’s countries. These exchanges contribute to maintaining ongoing communication and strengthening ties between the two parliaments.

The meeting also highlighted cooperation between the legislative bodies of Azerbaijan and Belarus within international parliamentary organizations, including the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the CIS Parliamentary Assembly and the Asian Parliamentary Assembly. The parties emphasized the importance of continuing their activities and cooperation within these international platforms.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.