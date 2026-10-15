Russian FM praises Azerbaijan’s role in strengthening CICA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Azerbaijan achieved tangible results in strengthening the regional platform, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), during its chairmanship, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the 7th summit of the CICA in Baku on Thursday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

He pointed out that the system of international relations is currently undergoing a phase of fundamental change.

"A new, multipolar world order is taking shape before our eyes. Countries need joint, positive development, including equal and indivisible security for all, based on the principle that the security of one state cannot be ensured at the expense of the security of others. This philosophy is also clearly reflected in the Final Declaration to be adopted based on the outcomes of our meeting.

Regional organizations aimed at advancing practical cooperation are playing an increasingly important role in this process," he noted.

“Within the framework of the CICA platform, we continue to oversee initiatives supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.

This sector forms the foundation for innovative development, ensuring technological sovereignty and employment for the population. The exchange of experience and best practices is a key priority," he emphasized.

The 7th CICA Summit is being held in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

The meeting will review progress since the launch of CICA's transformation in 2022, as well as the achievements of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in strengthening the organization and advancing practical cooperation among member states.

Under the theme “Stronger CICA: Connectivity, Digitalization and Sustainable Growth in Asia,” Azerbaijan has promoted dialogue and results-oriented cooperation during its 2024–2026 chairmanship.

CICA's institutional development is increasingly translating into practical cooperation that links regional priorities with tangible benefits for businesses and communities.