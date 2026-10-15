Sri Lanka’s minister says Baku summit offers unique chance for partnerships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The Seventh Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku will provide a unique opportunity for strengthening partnership ties, Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath said at the CICA summit in Baku on Thursday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

“We fully support the theme of the summit, which is dedicated to connectivity, digital transformation, and sustainable development,” the minister remarked.

He noted that as an island nation in the Indian Ocean, Sri Lanka attaches special importance to regional connectivity, the simplification of trade procedures, and digital transformation.

"The development of maritime transport and digital connectivity can strengthen economic integration, expand opportunities, and enhance the resilience of our region.

We are confident that the summit in Baku will provide a unique opportunity for leaders of Asian countries to engage in dialogue, building upon the millennial-old cultural ties that unite our peoples, to take measures to strengthen trust, resolve differences, and bolster partnerships," he added.

The 7th CICA Summit is being held in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

The meeting will review progress since the launch of CICA's transformation in 2022, as well as the achievements of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in strengthening the organization and advancing practical cooperation among member states.

Under the theme “Stronger CICA: Connectivity, Digitalization and Sustainable Growth in Asia,” Azerbaijan has promoted dialogue and results-oriented cooperation during its 2024–2026 chairmanship.

CICA's institutional development is increasingly translating into practical cooperation that links regional priorities with tangible benefits for businesses and communities.