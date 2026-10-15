Egypt hopes CICA to grow as inclusive dialogue platform for Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Egypt hopes that the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) will continue to develop its role as an inclusive platform for dialogue and consultations among Asian states, Egyptian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohamed Abu Bakr said at the Seventh Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku on Thursday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that the strengthening of stability is not limited solely to the political sphere and security issues.

"Egypt attaches special importance to strengthening the partnership between Asia and Africa, building upon historical ties between the two continents and the significant potential for economic and investment integration.

We reaffirm Egypt's commitment to cooperating with all member states of the CICA to support the institutional development of the conference, enhancing its effectiveness, and practically implementing its principles and objectives," he added.

The 7th CICA Summit is being held in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

The meeting will review progress since the launch of CICA's transformation in 2022, as well as the achievements of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in strengthening the organization and advancing practical cooperation among member states.

Under the theme “Stronger CICA: Connectivity, Digitalization and Sustainable Growth in Asia,” Azerbaijan has promoted dialogue and results-oriented cooperation during its 2024–2026 chairmanship.

CICA's institutional development is increasingly translating into practical cooperation that links regional priorities with tangible benefits for businesses and communities.