Pakistan reaffirms commitment to strengthening CICA in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Pakistan remains committed to strengthening the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), which can help achieve the goals of common peace, security, and prosperity, Pakistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin said at the Seventh Summit of the CICA in Baku on Thursday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

He pointed out that for more than 30 years, CICA has been uniting countries with different political systems, cultures, and views around the principle of strengthening security through trust and dialogue.

"Let's build an Asia where disputes are resolved peacefully, sovereignty and international law are protected, terrorism does not find shelter, mistrust is replaced by trust, and developed interaction creates opportunities and prosperity," he noted.

The ambassador stressed that the organization will continue to gain more success under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

The 7th CICA Summit is being held in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

The meeting will review progress since the launch of CICA's transformation in 2022, as well as the achievements of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in strengthening the organization and advancing practical cooperation among member states.

Under the theme “Stronger CICA: Connectivity, Digitalization and Sustainable Growth in Asia,” Azerbaijan has promoted dialogue and results-oriented cooperation during its 2024–2026 chairmanship.

CICA's institutional development is increasingly translating into practical cooperation that links regional priorities with tangible benefits for businesses and communities.