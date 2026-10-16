Azerbaijan highlights importance of combating torture and ending impunity at the UN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Azerbaijan remains committed to fulfilling its obligations under the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment and other relevant international treaties.

This was stated by Shahriyar Hajiyev, First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the United Nations, during an interactive dialogue with the Chairs of the Committee against Torture and the Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, held within the framework of the Third Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

The First Secretary noted that human rights training and awareness-raising activities are regularly conducted for various law enforcement units in Azerbaijan, serving as key pillars of the country’s torture prevention efforts.

“In accordance with its national legislation and international obligations, Azerbaijan has taken decisive steps to investigate and prosecute serious crimes committed during the former conflict, particularly crimes involving torture and inhuman or degrading treatment of civilians and other protected persons,” the diplomat emphasized.

“In conclusion, I would like to note that combating impunity is an important part of the path towards genuine reconciliation. It also helps prevent the recurrence of heinous acts, particularly those involving torture and inhuman or degrading treatment,” Shahriyar Hajiyev said.