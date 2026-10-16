Azerbaijani journalists’ congress issues appeal to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Participants in the 9th Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists have issued an appeal to President Ilham Aliyev, pledging to safeguard state independence and information security, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The appeal was read out at the congress by journalist Sayfaddin Huseynov.

“Dear President!

As participants of the 9th Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists, we extend our deep respect to you.

From its very inception, Azerbaijani journalism has served the enlightenment of our people, as well as the formation and strengthening of national self-awareness, a spirit of patriotism, and the ideal of independence. The national press, founded by the great, self-sacrificing enlightener Hasanbay Zardabi, has worked tirelessly to advance our society and to enable our people to unite around lofty values and build a bright future.

Our National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, regarded freedom of speech as a vital pillar of democratic state-building; he highly valued the public role of the media and devoted special attention to its development. Under your leadership, this wise political course has taken on new, brilliant substance and a more dynamic pace of development. Progress made in expanding the capabilities of the media, as well as in strengthening the professionalism and social protection of journalists, serves as clear evidence of this advancement. We are confident that the ongoing reforms in this area will further elevate the level of professionalism and the international standing of the Azerbaijani media.

The resolute defense of Azerbaijan’s national interests and the successful articulation of its independent stance across all platforms place significant tasks before our journalists at the present stage. We consider the accurate presentation of our state’s successful policies, our path of independent development, and the truths regarding a modern, powerful Azerbaijan to be both a fundamental professional duty and a requirement of our civic responsibility.

Much like all your speeches, your speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party, held on Oct. 2, synthesized Azerbaijan’s historical trajectory, current objectives, and future priorities into a unified vision, while also defining new goals for our journalism. In an era marked by the expanding influence of the internet and artificial intelligence, and by growing cyberattacks, your insights on countering ideological risks and information-based provocations serve as a call for a significant renewal within the media sector and for more targeted activity.

Azerbaijani journalists recognize their responsibility to distinguish accurate information from various forms of manipulation, to prevent confusion within public opinion, and to contribute to the safeguarding of information security.

We, the participants of the 9th Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists, declare that we will continue to work professionally to safeguard our state independence, strengthen our national unity, and convey the truth about Azerbaijan to the world objectively. We are prepared to contribute our full experience and skills toward strengthening the principles of secularism in society, preventing the encroachment of foreign influences into our public sphere, and promoting tolerance and civic solidarity. We assure you that, as members of the media, we will exert consistent and determined efforts to duly fulfill our responsibilities in protecting and strengthening the foundations of Azerbaijan’s statehood.

We express our gratitude to you for always upholding Azerbaijan’s national and state interests, for setting an example of selfless service to the people, and for the high level of attention and care you show toward journalists. We wish you further success in your tireless endeavors for the progress of our Motherland.

“May Almighty God be your help!” the appeal said.