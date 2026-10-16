Azerbaijan, Sri Lanka discuss tourism, education, energy cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The possibilities of strengthening political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka, increasing mutual visits, and expanding cooperation in tourism, education, energy, and other areas were discussed.

The issues were discussed on October 16 during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Overseas Employment, and Tourism, Vijitha Herath.

Vijitha Herath is on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current state of bilateral relations between the two countries, the prospects for their development, and various areas of cooperation.

Touching upon the outcomes of the 7th CICA Summit, the parties highlighted the contribution of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the organization in 2024–2026 to strengthening dialogue, mutual trust, and multilateral cooperation in Asia. The significance of the summit for expanding ties among participating states and discussing regional and global challenges was noted.

The meeting highlighted the importance of regular political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka. It was noted that this mechanism helps to enrich the agenda of bilateral relations, discuss issues of mutual interest, and identify new areas of cooperation. It was noted that increasing mutual visits and contacts at various levels would also contribute to the development of relations.

Opportunities for expanding cooperation in the field of tourism were also discussed. In this context, the importance of increasing mutual tourist flows, promoting tourism potential, and developing ties between relevant institutions was emphasized.

In connection with the development of cooperation in the humanitarian and educational spheres, issues related to expanding student exchanges, cooperation within scholarship programs, and facilitating the exchange of experience in the field of education were considered.

In addition, an exchange of views took place on opportunities for cooperation in the field of professional training and education for diplomats.

Other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.