Azerbaijan raises issue of landmine threat at UN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. During the UNGA81 First Committee thematic discussions on conventionalweapons, Azerbaijan informed the Committee that for nearly three decades, parts of its territory that were under occupation served as a “grey zone”, creating conditions conducive to illicit activity, including the trafficking of conventional arms, ammunition and related material. It was emphasised that, following the restoration of its sovereignty, Azerbaijan strengthened border controls in these areas, thereby reducing the risk of such illicit trafficking.

This is stated on the X page of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the United Nations.

"Particular attention was drawn to the landmine threat in Azerbaijan. Over the past three decades, more than 3,500 people have fallen victim to landmines and explosive remnants of war. Since November 2020 alone, 443 Azerbaijani citizens, including women and children, have been killed or injured, with the number continuing to rise.

The statement underscored that, beyond the immediate threat to human life, extensive landmine contamination continues to impede reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts, restrict the use of agricultural land, and hinder the safe and dignified return of internally displaced persons to their places of origin.

Addressing the persistent landmine threat in Azerbaijan requires sustained international solidarity, stronger partnerships and enhanced assistance for humanitarian mine action," the statement said.