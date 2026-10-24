Azerbaijani MFA condemns armed attack on church in Jordan

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has condemned an armed attack on a church in Karak, Jordan, and extended its condolences to the country's government and people.

This was stated by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on its social media account.

The statement said that violence against places of worship and attacks targeting civilians are condemned.

Azerbaijan expressed its solidarity with Jordan, offered its deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.