Gianni Infantino presented keepsakes to President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. As reported earlier, the official opening ceremony of the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival was held at the Baku Crystal Hall on October 24.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their family members, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended the ceremony.

First, President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their family members met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and other guests.

Gianni Infantino presented keepsakes to the head of state.