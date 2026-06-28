Azerbaijani judokas win four medals at European Open

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Azerbaijani judokas won four medals at European Open, held in Prague, the Czech capital.

On the final day of the competition, Ajdar Bagirov, competing in the 100 kg weight category, reached the final and won a silver medal.

On the first day of the tournament, Elshan Asadov, competing in the 66 kg weight class, defeated all his opponents and won the gold medal. Rashad Yelkiyev won silver in the same weight class. Kamran Suleymanov won bronze in the 73 kg weight class.

Thus, the Azerbaijani team finished the tournament in Prague with four medals: one gold, two silver, and one bronze. In the overall team standings among 38 countries, the Azerbaijani team took sixth place, and in the men's tournament, they tied for second and third with the French team.